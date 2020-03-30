Rianna Conner Carpenter Puts On A Very Busty Display In A Plunging Bodysuit On Instagram

American Playboy model Rianna Conner Carpenter exactly knows how to drive her fans crazy with her hot pictures on Instagram. And that’s what she exactly did in her latest snapshot.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 29, the stunner could be seen rocking a light-pink bodysuit, one which featured a plunging neckline. As a result, Rianna flaunted an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her fans.

That’s not all, but the high-cut hemline of the ensemble also enabled her to show off her sexy thighs and legs.

In keeping with her style and sexy persona, the blond bombshell opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation, nude blush, white eyeshadow, lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with a nude-pink lipstick and well-defined, dark eyebrows.

The hottie wore her hair in a messy bun to pull off a sexy look, while she kept it simple by accessorizing with a dainty pendant.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Chatsworth, California, while to pose for the snap, Rianna could be seen standing in a garden. She slightly stretched her body, threw her head back, kept her hands behind her head, closed her eyes and flashed her beautiful smile that melted many hearts.

In the caption, Rianna wrote that given the depressing situation, people should remember that people are still alive, so there are still some options. She then informed her fans that she tried to pull off a ‘Marilyn Monroe Pose’ in the pic and asked her fans whether she has been successful or not.

She also tagged her photographer, Keith, for acknowledgment and informed her fans that the picture was captured during the Girls of Summer event.

Within three hours of posting, the snap garnered more than 9,700 likes and above 170 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie for her amazing figure as well as her incredible sense of style.

“Omg, I love that outfit and that beautiful smile of yours, Rianna. You are truly elegant, feminine and gorgeous,” one of her fans wrote.

“You look way better than Marilyn Monroe, you cutie!” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you look so pretty. I love you so much,” a third admirer remarked.

“You nailed the pose, beautiful. And yes, its good to be still alive,” a fourth follower replied.

Aside from her fans, many other models also liked the picture to show appreciation and support. These include Lynnie Marie and Nannette Hammond.