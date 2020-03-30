‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Victor Gets The Upper Hand

The Young and the Restless spoilers two weeks ahead for the week of April 6 tease that Victor takes matters into his own hands while Nick and Adam clash. Plus, Lily turns to Traci for advice, and Nate surprises Amanda with some romance.

Victor (Eric Braeden) decides to handle things himself, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam (Mark Grossman) tries to blackmail Victor with the dirt that he and Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) dug up on him. They feel confident that Victor killed Alyssa’s father, and Adam tipped his hand to Victor by giving him an envelope with all the details. Of course, Adam seems to have forgotten that Victor is rarely bested. Now Victor will put an end to this situation by taking charge, and it could end up meaning problems for Adam.

Meanwhile, tension flares between Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam. There is no love lost between these brothers, and ever since Victor chose Nick over Adam to take over at Newman Enterprises while Victoria (Amelia Heinle) recovers from her stabbing, things have escalated. Victoria suffered a health setback, which means Nick won’t be able to hand things back to her anytime soon, and Adam is angling to blackmail Victor, which will mean plenty of frustration for the older brother. It’s almost more than Nick can bear, which may mean that he finds a way to release his tension with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Plus, Phyllis could prove to be a great ally for Nick against Adam since she has plenty of dirt on him.

Elsewhere, Traci (Beth Maitland) gives Lily (Christel Khalil) advice. Lily was Traci’s daughter’s best friend, and throughout the years they’ve leaned on each other several times. After Lily served her prison sentence in connection with Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death, she chose to stay near the facility to continue the work she started with prisoners while she was behind bars with them. Now she’s back in Genoa City, working with Traci’s struggling brother, Billy (Jason Thompson), and it’s not surprising that hse needs a bit of guidance.

Finally, Nate (Sean Dominic) romances Amanda (Mishael Morgan). She’s felt a bit wary of jumping into a relationship, but it looks like Amanda is ready to look for love again now that her ex-fiance, Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes) is behind bars for what he did to Victoria and her, she has had a huge weight lifted off of her shoulders. Nate is also ready to try for love again after losing his fiance several years ago and a short-lived failed relationship with Abby (Melissa Ordway).