CJ Sparxx Rocks A Dangerously-Small Black Bikini On Instagram

Playboy model Cassandra Sienega, better known as CJ Sparxx in the modeling world, recently took to her Instagram page and set it on fire by sharing in an X-rated bikini snapshot.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 29, the 34-year-old stunner could be seen rocking a dangerously-tiny, two-piece bikini that barely covered her nipples and private parts. As a result, she flashed plenty of skin to titillate her legions of followers. This highly-NSFW picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Staying true to her signature style, the hottie sported a full face of makeup. The application comprised an ivory foundation, nude blush, a nude-pink shade of lipstick, a thin coat of mascara and well-defined, dark eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall over her shoulders and back.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Century City, Los Angeles. To strike a pose, the model could be seen sitting next to a table with her legs spread apart. She tugged at the strings of her bikini bottoms, slightly tilted her head, gazed straight into the camera and parted her lips.

In the caption, the stunner asked her fans to visit her Only Fans account — which is a paid subscription — and revealed that the website has some photos and videos of the “hot mess” that she becomes when she is feeling bored at home.

Within eight hours of going live, the sexy snap garnered more than 11,000 likes and 320-plus comments in which fans and followers not only praised the model for her hotness but some of them used explicit terms to express their admiration for her.

“This is just wow, wow, wow, and wow. Thank you for posting,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You look amazing and absolutely gorgeous, darling. You are what beauty is all about. Super hot and mega sexy,” another user showered the model with compliments.

“Oh God, you must be an angel, my sweetheart. So, so beautiful,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer remarked on the model’s sexy ensemble.

“I would love to hang out with you while you are wearing your black bikini,” they wrote.

In response, Cassandra wrote that the bikini is see-through and invited the commentator to join her VIP site to look at the uncensored version of the pic.

Other followers used words and phrases like “goddess,” “so perfect,” and “mind-blowing” to express their admiration for the stunner.

Apart from her fans, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Maryam Iman and Arna Karls.