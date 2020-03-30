‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Chelsea Causes Trouble

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 30 through April 3 tease clashes between Nick and Billy as well as Victor and Adam. Plus, Chance and Abby continue working to bring down Phyllis while she makes a hard choice about her possible relationship with Nick.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) gives Billy (Jason Thompson) an ultimatum, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nick is not thrilled that Jill (Jess Walton) rented his old Dark Horse offices for Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil). Now that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is in the hospital, Nick lets Billy know he is not welcome. Billy tries to push his way in to see Victoria anyway, but after he finds out she’ll be okay, he goes ahead and leaves. Even so, it’s highly unlikely that Nick will get his wish that Billy is out of Victoria’s life for good.

Elsewhere, Theo (Tyler Johnson) continues digging to find dirt on Kyle (Michael Mealor). Despite Jack’s (Peter Bergman) repeated warnings, Theo is dead set on bringing down Kyle and taking over Jabot in the process. With Jack pulling back from the family company during Dina’s (Marla Adams) final days, Theo probably figures he can get away with it. Jack’s distraction may mean that he doesn’t realize what Theo is trying to do.

In the meantime, Chance (Donny Boaz) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) plot against Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). They haven’t forgotten that she used blackmail to regain control of The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Ever since Phyllis recorded Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chance in Las Vegas, he’s been looking for an opportunity to take her down, but so far, Phyllis has remained unscathed. Abby wants to get her revenge as well, so she and Chance will continue working to find a way to get rid of their Phyllis problem once and for all.

Speaking of Phyllis, she and Nick decide their relationship. The idea is to either speed it up or call the whole thing off. No matter the choice, they want to decide before the week is over, and although they both keep saying a reunion is a bad idea, they cannot stay away from each other. It seems like they might try to decide to put the brakes on everything, but in the end, they may not be able to do that.

As she often does, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) stirs things up. She’s promised to support Adam in his war against Victor, no matter what the outcome. To do that, Chelsea has returned to her con artist past by working to trick Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) into helping Adam with the investigation.

Finally, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) takes a chance. She’s taken plenty since she showed up in Genoa City, including deciding to stay. Now Amanda might be willing to put herself out there for love.