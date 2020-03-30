Lydia Farley Looks Super Sexy As She Rocks A Black Bikini In Throwback Instagram Snap

American model Lydia Farley, who is famous on Instagram for her incredible sense of style and hot body, recently went online and treated her fans and followers to a hot throwback snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 29, the stunner could be seen rocking a stylish black bikini, one that allowed her to show off her amazing figure, particularly her small waist, taut stomach, and sexy legs.

Staying true to her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup. In keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot, however, she chose subtle colors.

The application featured a beige foundation, a tinge of pink blush, nude eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara and nude lipstick. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

The stunner wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to fall over her left shoulder. In terms of accessories, she opted for a dainty pendant and a sexy silver barbell in her bellybutton.

For the snap, Lydia could be seen standing in a garden, leaning against a palm tree. To strike a pose, she raised both of her arms and kept her hands at the back of her head, tilted her face toward the right side, slightly puckered her lips and sexily gazed into the camera.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Cartagena, Colombia, while in the caption, she informed her fans that the pic was a throwback from the winter of 2018. She added that she is uploading an old picture because she can’t be bothered to capture new ones given the global isolation.

Within 10 hours of posting, the sexy snap amassed more than 22,000 likes and 530-plus comments in which fans and followers not only praised Lydia for her beautiful looks and sexy bikini but they also shared their own quarantine experiences and how they are coping with the situation.

“You are gorgeous. As long as you stay home and keep yourself safe, we don’t mind if your pics are new or old,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Stay safe, beautiful. I pray for the whole world, your beautiful country, and for you,” another user chimed in.

“Wow!! Good evening, sweetheart. You are looking so lovely,” a third follower remarked.

“Damn, you are extremely glamorous and beautiful [heart-eyed emoji]” a fourth admirer wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “golden angel,” and “pure perfection,” to express their adoration for the stunner.

Aside from her fans and followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snap, including Kristina Im and Erika Yulieth.