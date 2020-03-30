Samantha Rayner Slays In A Sheer Floral Lingerie: ‘This Bodysuit Tho’

Samantha Rayner put all of her enviable curves on full display in a tiny piece of lingerie for her most recent Instagram pic on Sunday night. The gorgeous model slayed as she gushed over the garment in the caption of the post.

In the sexy photo, Samantha is seen rocking a sheer white bodysuit with a floral design down the front. The ensemble boasted thin straps and a low cut neckline to flaunt the model’s toned arms and cleavage. The suit also included racy cutouts in the midsection and a tight fit that gave fans a peek at her tiny waist, curvy hips, and killer legs.

The brunette bombshell accessorized the look with some dangling padlock earrings, a ring on her finger, and a bellybutton ring that could be seen through the material of the lingerie.

Samantha sat on a bench in front of a bed and leaned to one side. She had one hand next to her for balance and the other on top of her head. She tilted her head to look away from the camera and wore a seductive expression on her face.

The model had her long, dark hair pulled back behind her head and braided down her back. She also rocked a sizzling makeup look in the photo. The application included long lashes and thick black eyeliner. She included smoky eye shadow and defined brows to make her eyes pop even more.

She added a bronzed blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her under eyes, forehead, and chin to give her face a soft glow. She finished off the look with light pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Samantha’s 684,000-plus followers went wild for the post. The photo earned more than 13,000 likes within the first three hours after it was shared to her profile. Fans didn’t hesitate to share some love in the comments section as well, penning over 140 messages for the model.

“Angel,” one follower wrote.

“I feel mesmerized with your mesmerizing beauty and captivating looks,” another said.

“My queen. Yes that body suit, but it’s your beautiful body baby that makes that suit look good. I love you so much Samantha,” a third person told the model.

“The woman in the bodysuit tho!!” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samantha often delights her fans with racy photos of herself in barely-there outfits. Most recently, she dropped jaws online when she posed in a skintight white dress with snakeskin heels. That upload has raked in more than 25,000 likes and over 215 comments to date.