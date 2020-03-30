NFL May Need To Take All Teams To Remote Location And Play In Empty Stadiums This Season, Mike Florio Suggests

Mike Florio has a radical idea about how the NFL can pull off the 2020 season amid what will likely be the continued spread of the coronavirus — move it somewhere far, far away.

The Pro Football Talk writer said that the league will likely have some very difficult decisions ahead on how to proceed with the upcoming season. The coronavirus is expected to continue spreading until a vaccine is created, which could be anywhere from 12 to 18 months away. That would make it nearly impossible for the league to have a season played in front of fans, and even having players compete and share a locker room would be too much of a risk.

So Florio suggests that if the NFL wants to go ahead with the upcoming season, playing in empty stadiums in cities that may or may not be on lockdown likely won’t cut it.

“There’s another way to have football,” he wrote. “It’s an extreme idea, one that was floated to a G.M. earlier this week and mentioned in the Sunday mailbag and repeated during a visit with WFAN on Sunday afternoon: The NFL takes all teams to a location free from coronavirus, tests everyone on the way in, and then sequesters the entire league for the full duration of the season.”

While the idea may seem extreme, Florio noted that the Premier League is already considering this approach to complete its 2019-20 season. But it would still be quite an undertaking, he noted. The league would need to find a location “in the middle of nowhere” and then build enough fields for teams to play, along with all the other necessary housing and buildings for players, trainers, broadcasters, and all the other staff needed to pull off a 17-week season plus another month of playoffs. Players would also have to be removed from their families and the rest of society for several months to pull it off.

It’s not clear what the NFL may actually be considering for the upcoming season, but it has moved ahead with the start of free agency and is reportedly planning to still hold the draft at the end of April. Unlike the NHL and NBA which had to suspend seasons and the MLB which announced it would be putting off the start of its season indefinitely, the NFL has not yet had to worry about how to approach games or practices that would call for large groups of people to be together.

The spread of the coronavirus and the timing on creating a vaccine is another factor. Some experts have said that there will need to be at least some measure of social distancing continued until the vaccine is created.