Brooke Lynette Displays Incredible Physique In A Revealing Gray Swimsuit

Scottish model Brookelyn Lynette, who is famous on Instagram for her buxom figure, recently took to her page and treated her 1.1 million fans to a very hot beach photo.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Sunday, March 29, the stunner could be seen rocking a gray swimsuit, one which featured a low-cut neckline, a wide armhole, as well as a high-cut hemline. As a result, the hottie flashed an ample amount of cleavage, major sideboob, as well as her sexy thighs and tanned legs.

As for her beauty looks, Brookelyn opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured a beige foundation, a terracotta shade of lipstick, coral blush, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined, dark eyebrows. She finished off her makeup application by strobing her face with an illuminator.

She wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall over her right shoulder and back, while to ramp up the glam, she also had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a nude polish. As for accessories, Brooke only opted for a delicate bracelet in her right wrist and a pair of silver hoop earrings to pull off a very chic look.

For the pic, she struck a side pose while standing at a beach. She dug her toes into the sand, kept one of her hands on her waist while placing the other one on her thigh, threw her head back and looked straight into the camera. She also flashed her beautiful smile that melted many hearts.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, while in the caption, the model referenced the ongoing situation and wrote that she will never take traveling for granted ever again.

Within nine hours of going live, the sexy snap garnered more than 31,000 likes and above 370 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Brookelyn’s sexy figure but they also appreciated her for her sense of style.

“This [pic is] a vision of perfectionnnnnnnnnn,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I will definitely be in a relationship with you someday, mark my words,” another user confidently expressed his wishful thinking.

“You are such a sexy woman. I love you, Brooke,” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “gorgeous tattoo,” “beautiful,” and “marry me, please,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her legions of followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers. These include Anella Miller and Luz Elena Echeverria.