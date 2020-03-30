‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Wild Returns Rock Salem

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that there is going to be more than one big return in the upcoming episodes, and fans won’t want to miss seeing some familiar faces in Salem.

According to a report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see actor Shawn Christian, who formerly played Dr. Daniel Jonas, back this week.

As many fans will remember, Daniel was the son of Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) and the former love of Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). Daniel was shockingly killed when Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) got behind the wheel of his car drunk and caused a fatal accident. Daniel’s heart was later donated to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

It seems that Daniel’s reappearance will likely be in a vision to Nicole as she tries to figure out what to do with the information that baby Mickey may not belong to Eric and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), but Brady and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk).

Daniel was a good and kind man who will likely tell Nicole in the vision that she must tell the truth and allow the chips to fall where they may, despite the fact that the love of her life, Eric, will be devastated to learn that little Mickey is not his biological daughter.

However, since he’ll be reappearing on April Fool’s Day, there is a chance that a wacky episode involving wild character returns could play out for fans to laugh about.

In addition, Leo Stark (Greg Rikkart) will also turn up on Wednesday, April 1. Leo is the former husband of Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). He was nearly murdered by Sonny and Will Horton (Chandler Massey) in the past, and made their lives very difficult for months.

Of course, he’ll be sharing his scenes with Sonny and Will. He’ll likely bring some sass and a few zingers to the table during his cameo.

Lastly, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins will return as Sheila Watkins. Sheila is an old friend of Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), and will likely pop up to check in with her pal. Sheila was last seen in Salem nearly a year ago in May of 2019. During her time on the soap she also had a budding romance with Mayor Abe Carver (James Reynolds).

In addition to the three brief, yet unexpected, returns, Deidre Hall will get to stop pulling double duty as both Dr. Marlena Evans and Hattie Adams. Hattie will officially say her goodbye to Salem and Days of Our Lives fans on Friday, April 3.