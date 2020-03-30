WWE News: Drew McIntyre Opens Up About His ‘WrestleMania’ Moment Not Being What He Imagined

Drew McIntyre is set to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at this year’s WrestleMania, but it’s not the main event he always dreamed of being a part of. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he will compete for the title in the Performance Center, with no fans in attendance, and only the essential personnel backstage. During a recent interview with Newsweek, the Scottish superstar shared his feelings on his big moment not being what he initially envisioned.

According to the WWE superstar, winning championships is a huge moment for wrestlers, and performing in front of the fans is an adrenaline rush. He said that he was looking forward to wrestling in a packed arena and going backstage to celebrate with his colleagues afterwards. McIntyre also revealed that the real emotions don’t sink in for him until he’s back at the hotel room, all by himself.

Should he win the Universal Championship at the pay-per-view, McIntyre said that the moment will feel like being back at the hotel room, processing the emotions on his own. However, the Scotsman is also looking up at the upside of the situation.

“It’s not what I expected but I’m past that now. I’m just very proud to be a part of something so big, and hopefully the world will be able to watch and get their mind off of what’s going on right now. And the idea that I can be a champion during this time is a big deal for me.”

McIntyre then went on to say that while the company has been through tough times in the past, the entire world is feeling the pressure of the pandemic right now. He revealed that he wants to be a “positive story that puts smiles on people’s faces” during these uncertain times for them.

During the interview, McIntyre also opened up about his time in NXT. The superstar joined the black and gold brand after spending time on the independent circuit. He had previously been released by WWE before that, and working his way back up the pecking order through NXT began his current rise to the main event.

According to McIntyre, he was only willing to return to WWE if he could be a part of NXT. The superstar recalled how he and Triple H had a 40-minute phone call conversation about how he’d be used on the black and gold brand, and “The Game” wanted him there after being impressed with how much he had accomplished on the independent circuit.