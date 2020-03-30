Geraldo Rivera Blasts Hillary Clinton For ‘Obscene’ Coronavirus Joke, Compares Donald Trump To General Patton

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera apparently has a message for those frustrated with President Donald Trump‘s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Per The Washington Examiner, in a series of tweets posted late Saturday, Rivera ripped into “Trump-haters” and compared the president to General George S. Patton.

Rivera began by blasting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for making an “obscene joke” about 100,000 Americans testing positive for coronavirus. Earlier this week, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee posted to Twitter a link to an article about the United States leading the world in confirmed coronavirus cases, writing “He did promise ‘America First.'”

According to Rivera, Clinton’s decision to joke using the phrase Trump has utilized since his successful 2016 campaign against her “reveals much about haters” of Trump. “Many, more quietly, share the same effete cynicism-a twisted superiority that would cheer calamity for our country as long as it made @POTUS less re-electable,” the Fox News pundit tweeted.

“Trump-haters clearly frustrated that the American people-many of whom did not vote for him-approve of the epic job @realDonaldTrump is doing to mitigate the #coronavirus catastrophe,” Rivera continued, before comparing Trump to Patton, who led the United States forces to victory in the Second World War and remains one of the most successful and admired military leaders in history.

“He’s flamboyant & unrestrained, but he’s like General Patton, the right warrior for the fight.”

As The Washington Examiner notes, Trump has used similar language, suggesting that fighting the pandemic is akin to fighting a war, and calling himself a “wartime president.” Last week, for instance, he said that the United States is “at war, and we are fighting an invisible enemy.”

Much like Rivera, the commander-in-chief has also argued that his political opponents are hoping the pandemic will continue ravaging America and therefore hurt his re-election chances.

Although Trump critics apparently believe he has not handled the pandemic well, the public seems to disagree. According to a Gallup poll released earlier this week, 60 percent of Americans approve of the way the commander-in-chief has handled the crisis. Trump’s overall approval rating has also gone up, and it is now at an all time high of 49 percentage points.

The president has remained exceptionally popular among Republicans, but an increase in support among Democrats and independents appears to be responsible for the surge. Among Democrats, the president’s approval rating is up seven points since earlier this month, at 13 percent. Forty three percent of independents approve of the job he is doing, up eight points since early March.