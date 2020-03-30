A 102-Year-Old Italian Woman Makes A Full Recovery From Coronavirus

A 102-year-old woman from Italy has made a full recovery after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, reports CNN. After spending 20 days in the hospital, she managed to make a miraculous recovery. The woman, whose name is Italica Grondona, stayed at the San Martino hospital located in the Italian city of Genoa.

Her recovery is seen as a symbol of hope for many who believed that contracting the virus was a death sentence for elderly patients.

Italica’s doctor, Vera Sicbaldi, joked that they had nicknamed her “Highlander — the immortal.”

According to the article, the average age of those who have died of the coronavirus after testing positive is 78. When Italica was first hospitalized, she did not know she had the virus and was checked in for heart problems. Afterward, she displayed some of the coronavirus symptoms, and she tested positive. However, Sicbaldi commented that she didn’t even need much treatment and mostly managed to recover without assistance.

Doctors at the hospital believe it is possible that she experienced the Spanish flu because she was born in 1917.

On March 26, the 102-year-old was discharged from the hospital and sent home. Italica’s doctors said that her recovery was incredible as if the virus had simply chosen to “surrender.”

Her nephew, Villa Gonrdona, spoke with CNN and said he was thrilled to have her home again, saying, “she loves life, dancing and music, she loves Freddy Mercury and Valentino Rossi.”

With all of the tough news coming out of Italy, I wanted to make sure you saw these stories as well! This is Italica Grondona, she's one of two Italians over 100 years old who have recovered from coronavirus.. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/KN82YnRB3E — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) March 27, 2020

The news of Italica’s recovery comes at the perfect time, as many countries are beginning to become overwhelmed by the sheer number of people infected with the virus. Many people have shared her story on social media to spread hope to others who are currently struggling during these trying times.

“She survived the Spanish Flu and Coronavirus. I give you Italica Grondona, bada** woman of the day, or month, or year, or century,” tweeted one person.

A few people joked that even her name made her sound like someone who stepped out of a fairy tale and was of high importance.

“‘Kings and Queens of the High Court, I present Italica Grondona’ *everyone bows*,” wrote another Twitter user.

Italica is not the first centenarian to recover. On Friday, March 27, CNN reported that a 101-year-old Italian man was discharged from the hospital after recovering from the virus.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the Canadian First Lady, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, had also made a full recovery after being diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks ago.