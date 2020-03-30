‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Gets Shot, Abe Helps Nicole

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, March 30, 2020 reveal that there will be a ton of drama to kick off a brand new week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will be shot. It seems that the shooting could take place if he heads out to help his father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) try to save his step-mother Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Spoilers suggest that Stefano DiMera aka Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will be stunned to see John show up to save Marlena from his clutches, although the pair have already tried to solidify their union with a marriage.

Fans may remember that Stefano had Dr. Rolf (William Utay) brainwash Marlena so that she would fall in love with him and be more willing to live out the remainder of her days with him. However, she couldn’t seem to get her mind off of John.

During the encounter, Stefano will urge Marlena to kill John. However, she likely won’t be able to do so no matter what her mental state is. This could be how Brady gets shot. If there is a struggle over the gun it seems that it may fire on accident and Brady could be hit.

Of course, when Brady is shot his girlfriend, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will likely be beside herself with fear. She’ll try to comfort him, but it seems that he will be okay.

Elsewhere in Salem, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) and Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) will attempt to rescue their loved ones, Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Chad (Billy Flynn). Both of them are currently with Stefano and Kristen to attend the wedding.

It seems that Abby may be starting to figure out that Chad is also under Stefano’s control, and she’ll need to find a way to get him back to his normal self.

Elsewhere, Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will help Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) track down Dr. Raynor. The two will work together to try to discover the truth once and for all. It seems like that they’re on the right track to uncover the true paternity of baby Mickey.

As Days of Our Lives fans already know, Mickey is the biological daughter of Brady and Kristen. However, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) switched the baby with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) late daughter. It seems that soon everyone else in Salem will know the truth as well.