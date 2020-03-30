NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram Could Form Hawks’ ‘Big Three’ With Trae Young And John Collins In 2020 Free Agency

With his performance in the 2019-20 NBA season, New Orleans Pelicans small forward Brandon Ingram is expected to be one of the most coveted free agents in the summer of 2020. After moving out of the shadow of LeBron James in Los Angeles, Ingram has quickly turned into an All-Star caliber player in New Orleans. Once the 2020 NBA free agency starts, Ingram is expected to receive strong interest from NBA teams who want to speed up their rebuilding process or boost their chances of contending for the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

One of the NBA teams who could go after Ingram this summer is the Atlanta Hawks. According to Fadeaway World, chasing a player like Ingram would be the “right move” for the Hawks, especially now that the face of the franchise, Trae Young, is showing that he’s ready to take the team to a higher level. As Fadeaway World noted, the successful acquisition of Ingram would enable the Hawks to create their own “Big Three” with Young and John Collins.

“Even though the team just drafted 2 wing players (Cam Reddish and De’Andre Hunter), going after Ingram might just be the right move for them. Adding Ingram opens the Hawks up to be able to shop either Kevin Huerter, Reddish, or Hunter; whether individually, as a combo deal, or all 3. An Eastern Conference team featuring a big 3 of Trae, Ingram, and Collins can become a real threat if all 3 players continue to develop their games. Add in Capela and Dedmon manning the middle and adding other shooters to the rotation, and we may see the Hawks return to top-seeded playoff contention.”

Ingram would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Hawks, giving them the much-needed star power that perfectly fits the timeline of Young and Collins. Aside from being a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor, Ingram is also an decent defender, facilitator, and three-point shooter. This season, the 22-year-old small forward is averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The Hawks wouldn’t instantly become the best NBA team in the Eastern Conference by just signing Ingram. However, with the superstar potential he has shown this season, Ingram has the ability to turn things around in Atlanta. If Ingram, Young, and Collins grow together and build good chemistry, it won’t be a matter of time before the Hawks rule the Eastern Conference once again and start contending for the NBA championship title.