Out Of Work Tattoo Artists Are Donating Their Protective Gear To Hospitals

Tattoo artists around the country are stepping up to the plate to help those in need during the coronavirus crisis. Even though they are out of work themselves, they are giving back to the community by donating their plastic gloves, face masks, and other protective gear to local hospitals. This safety equipment is especially valuable to hospital staff as many are dealing with shortages of these essential items, according to Tank’s Good News.

Michelle Myles, co-owner of Daredevil Tattoo in New York City, is not able to work right now. She closed her doors after state mandated social distancing was put into place. She might not have any need for protective gear right now but she knew that many people need these products more than ever before. Thus, she donated her safety equipment and encouraged other tattoo artists to do the same.

“Tattooers really understand the need for protective equipment. We already operate with an awareness of blood borne pathogens and cross-contamination, and so we take a lot of precautions anyway in our day-to-day operations,” she explained.

Arwen Briem, who is the owner of Minneapolis tattoo studio Art With A Point, shared a similar sentiment. While he wishes he was able to work, he is glad to help others. He understands just how valuable these safety items are. Thus, he too donated gloves, face masks and foot wear to a local hospital.

“All the tattooers I know are super bummed to be home and not doing their jobs. We’re professionals supporting other professionals. We all share an interest in the health and safety of our communities. I think there’s a tremendous amount of empathy there because we have the understanding of what’s going on,” he said.

Karri Henning, owner of Cloud Nine Southside Tattoo & Body Piercing in Birmingham, Alabama, also donated safety gear including isolation gowns. She pointed out that the cost to replace the items can not compare to the benefit they will offer to those in need.

“It’s monetarily nothing in comparison to the people’s lives that are at stake,” she said.

Hospitals are taking whatever donations they can get right now and many have a particularly strong need for face masks to help prevent the spread of germs and allow for the safety of medical professionals. According to The Inquisitr, there have been reports of nurses and other hospital staff contracting the coronavirus because they did not have adequate safety gear to protect themselves.