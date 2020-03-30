NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap Could Leave Nuggets For Lakers In 2020 Free Agency, Per ‘Fadeaway World’

Since he arrived in Mile High City in the summer of 2017, veteran power forward Paul Millsap has made a huge impact for the Denver Nuggets and helped them become a legitimate threat in the deep Western Conference. However, after almost three years of working together, Millsap and the Nuggets would be needing to make a tough decision regarding their future. With Millsap set to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2020 NBA offseason, the Nuggets could start thinking whether it would still be the best of their interest to continue their partnership with the aging big man or not.

Though they highly appreciated what Millsap has done for them in the past years, Eddie Bitar of Fadeaway World believes that the Nuggets are unlikely to throw away a huge amount of money for a veteran who is already on the near end of his NBA career. If he won’t receive a huge offer in the 2020 NBA free agency, Millsap may consider leaving the Nuggets for an NBA team that could give him a higher chance of winning his first NBA championship title. According to Bitar, one of the potential landing spots for Millsap this summer is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Millsap may no longer be in his prime, but he still has plenty of gas left in his tank and remains a reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. The potential acquisition of Millsap in the 2020 NBA free agency would boost the Lakers’ frontcourt depth, giving them a four-time NBA All-Star with plenty of playoff experience and a veteran big man who could efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc.

“Still, Milsap is a very productive player and can provide veteran leadership, rebounding, and inside scoring for the Lakers,” Bitar wrote. “Milsap is averaging 12.0 PPG and 5.9 RPG in a more limited role than he has been used to in the past. Milsap will also be hungry to win a title with the Lakers, and this addition would give Lakers more size and depth inside. Paul is a decent three-point shooter for a big man, shooting 44 % this year, so he can space the floor too.”

As of now, Millsap hasn’t shown any sign that he’s no longer happy in Denver. However, any player who wants to finish their NBA career with a championship ring in their collection would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing for an NBA team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on their roster. If they fall short of achieving their main goal this season, expect Millsap to reevaluate his future with the Nuggets.