‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Mike’s Condition Worsens & Sonny Feels Helpless

Sonny has a lot to deal with.

Mike is expected to be in bad shape this week on General Hospital. It was revealed that he took a fall at Turning Woods and injured his wrist. While it isn’t broken, the incident has him not wanting to move at all. According to spoilers by Soap Central, Mike will be all out of sorts, which will leave Sonny feeling powerless to help him.

Sonny is used to being in control of things. However, his dad’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis a while ago has left him shaken to the core. He has watched Mike deteriorate quickly these past few weeks, especially after the shooting in Brooklyn. Mike has been reliving that day and that hasn’t helped his condition at all. The previews for Monday’s General Hospital has Mike lying in bed at GH with Josslyn by his side. Sonny will be consulting with the new doc, Portia Robinson. She will tell Sonny that his dad refuses to get out of bed, but it has nothing to do with his physical condition.

The print version of Soap Opera Digest indicates that Portia can’t find anything wrong with Mike medically, but he still refuses to get out of bed to walk at all. Sonny will realize that his dad is getting worse and that will leave him feeling anxious and helpless.

Sonny knows what Cyrus has over Jordan. The question is… will she accept his help to save her son? @1SteveBurton

Sonny has a lot on his plate right now. As the magazine pointed out, the mobster has Cyrus Renault trying to take over his territory, not to mention having kidnapped TJ to get Jordan to do what he wants. There is also Michael’s custody fight with Nelle that is currently a high priority. Of course, Carly seems to be heavily involved in making sure that Nelle doesn’t get her hands on her grandson. She is on it, so Sonny won’t have to worry so much about that.

Now that Mike seems to be giving up his fight, Sonny has a lot to stress about. There isn’t much he can do at this point but to spend some quality time with his dad. It’s possible that Mike may recover from this episode, but rumors are swirling that it won’t be much longer before Sonny loses his dad to his terrible disease.

This devastating news is sure to be extremely hard to hear for Sonny. He will encourage Mike to try his best to get better, but it may not be enough. It looks like all he can do now is to be there by his side through this.

General Hospital viewers have loved watching the relationship between Mike and Sonny blossom in recent months before his mind deteriorated. It will be quite an emotional ride if Mike eventually loses his battle.