New York Mother Sues Vape Shop After Her Son’s Vaping Habit Lands Him In The ICU

'They’re making money off kids, and killing them,' says Sherry Cosovic.

A New York mother named Sherry Cosovic is suing a Manhattan vape shop called Smoking N Vaping Corp. on Ninth Avenue in Chelsea. She claims that her son Jason Flanders, who purchased products from the shop, nearly died due to a vaping habit. Flanders ended up in the intensive care unit at the hospital, according to The New York Post.

Flanders had been vaping since he was 15-years-old but was particularly fond of the mango Juul pod flavor which he purchased from this establishment. Even though he was under age, the smoke shop still allegedly allowed him to purchase the products. As of 2012, it was illegal for e-cigarettes or vaping products to be sold in New York state to a person under 19-years-old. They would also be required to show identification at the time of purchase. That age has since been risen to 21-years-old as a result of the ongoing vaping crisis.

It would not be until he wound up in the hospital that Flanders took his mother’s warnings about vaping seriously.

“I was super sick. I was in the hospital for 17 days,” he said.

Cosovic is furious that this vaping shop allegedly sold her son vaping products while he was underage.

“They’re making money off kids, and killing them. All they care about is reaping the benefits and making money off of it,” she said.

Cosovic recalls the moment she found her son laying in bed, gravely ill.

“All the lights were off, he was in bed, under two comforters, boiling hot. I thought the worst, ‘Did someone slip him something? Is he getting high?'” she thought at the time.

Her worries caused her to take her son to urgent care the next day where she was told he likely had a virus. Nevertheless, his symptoms escalated quickly causing him to be rushed to the hospital where it was determined he had a form of pneumonia related to vaping. He suffered from acute kidney failure and possibly permanent lung damage. He would spend weeks sedated in an effort to allow his body a chance to heal. If he had not gotten to the hospital in time he would not have survived.

“I just didn’t think it was that serious. Do not Juul at all. It will kill you,” Flanders urged to other young people.

Due to his recent hospitalization, Flanders is taking extra precaution to avoid contracting the coronavirus. As The Inquisitr previously reported, those have habits of vaping or smoking could potentially be at greater risk of getting the virus.