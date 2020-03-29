Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Blue Bikini: ‘I’m Just Here To Boost Your Morale’

Lindsey swung on a wooden swing on a beach.

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas gave her fans something to smile about by flaunting her curvaceous figure in a vibrant bikini.

On Sunday, Lindsey treated her 9.1 million Instagram followers to a relaxing video that was filmed on an unidentified beach. The two-piece that Lindsey rocked for the Bang Energy promo was a bright and cheery shade of blue. It featured a halter-style top with a neck strap that crisscrossed in the front. This created an X between the model’s collarbones, and it also pulled her ample cleavage inwards.

The triangular cups of Lindsey’s top were stretched tight over her voluptuous chest, and hints of the garment’s turquoise lining could be seen around its edges. The bikini’s string back ties were the same bright hue, as were the side ties on Lindsey’s matching bottoms.

Lindsey accessorized her beachwear with a pair of gold bar hoop earrings. She was wearing her light blond hair styled in soft waves. Her glamorous beauty look included rich terracotta eye shadow and long feathery eyelashes that were perfectly curled. Her glossy full lips were painted a dark brownish-pink.

Lindsey’s video shoot seemingly took place underneath a large wooden pier. She was shown standing on a raised wooden walkway with one hand on its rickety rail. This shot provided a view of the model’s shapely legs. Lindsey was standing on her toes to make her tan, toned limbs look just a bit longer.

In another shot, Lindsey was shown swinging back and forth on a wooden swing located in front of the walkway. Lindsey also teased her fans by giving the camera a playful smile, tugging on her bikini top, and playing with her hair.

In the caption of her post, Lindsey asked her fans if her stunning video shoot was helping to boost their morale.

As of this writing, Lindsey’s Instagram followers have rewarded her efforts to cheer them up with over 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Morale officially boosted @lindseypelas looking perfect as always!!!” read one response to her video.

“Morale is at an all-time high,” another fan wrote.

“You look amazing! So beautiful! And yes morale is soaring!!!” a third admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Bang Energy video that Lindsey shared last weekend was also filmed on a beach. However, unlike her latest promo, it included a view of the ocean. She was shown rocking a pair of tiny cutoff shorts and a black crop top as she enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the sandy shore.