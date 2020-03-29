Medical Experts Say It’s More Important Now Than Ever To Quit Vaping

Those that want to give themselves the best chance at avoiding the coronavirus should quit smoking or vaping.

Medical experts claim that now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it is more important than ever to kick vaping or smoking habits. In fact, they might even say that it is the perfect time to quit if one wants to give themselves the greatest chance at avoiding the virus, according to Today.

In addition to practicing social distancing and washing hands regularly, it’s important for one to do whatever possible during these times to boost their immune system. Vaping and smoking are both known to lower one’s immune system and could make them more susceptible to COVID-19. In addition, in the case that a usual vaper or smoker did become infected with the coronavirus, their lungs might have a decreased level of ability to fight off the disease.

Dr. Dean Drosnes, the medical director of the Caron Treatment Centers in Pennsylvania who also specializes in addiction medication, explained why kicking this dangerous habit is so vital right now.

“I think there’s no question that this is a perfect opportunity for people who are vaping or using tobacco or nicotine products to try to quit, if they’re so inclined. I can’t say enough about this being a perfect time to quit vaping and smoking and put yourself at minimum risk, now and in the future.”

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams even suggested that vaping and smoking could have been the catalyst for a recent surge in confirmed coronavirus cases among young people.

“There are theories that (the increase in cases in younger populations) could be because we know we have a higher proportion of people in the United States, and also in Italy, who vape.”

Dr. Adams once again urged young people to take this pandemic seriously and to do everything in their power to keep themselves safe. He emphasized that even someone that is young and otherwise healthy is still capable of becoming ill of the coronavirus.

“You can be hospitalized for this disease, you can die from this disease,” he said.

Experts have also suggested that with so many college students home from school, it might be an ideal opportunity for parents to talk with their children about the dangers that vaping and smoking could pose upon their health, particularly at a time like this.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been particularly vocal about vaping addiction, urging citizens that do vape to quit now so they will not be more susceptible to this dangerous pandemic.