Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘Have No Plans To Ask U.S. Government For Security Resources,’ Spokesperson Says

Following Donald Trump’s tweet saying that the U.S. would not be providing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle any security aid while they live in the U.S., the couple has issued a response. In a statement delivered by their spokesperson, the couple said that they had no plans to ask the government for resources, according to People.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made,” the spokesperson said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, President Trump had tweeted that, although he admired the queen and the United Kingdom, the U.S. government would not pay for the couple’s security now that they’ve left Canada and are residing in Los Angeles.
In their initial announcement saying that they would be leaving the royal family, Harry and Meghan said that they planned to become “financially independent.” At the time, it was not totally clear what that phrase meant, but in the months since their January announcement, they have publicly stated that they don’t plan to take money from the Sovereign Grant, which funds the rest of the royal family. They also said that they would stop using their formal royal titles and remove the word “royal” from all of the branding associated with them.
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come…
As a result, the couple is free to seek employment, but have agreed that they will uphold the queen’s values in everything they choose to do. Although they will not receive funds from the Sovereign Grant, a source told People in January that the couple would continue to receive private financial assistance from Harry’s father, Prince Charles.
Trump’s message comes just days after news broke that the couple had relocated to the U.S. During the initial months of their separation from the royal family, the couple had been staying in Vancouver, Canada, with their son, Archie.
Now that they’ve returned to Meghan’s hometown, the couple are responding to the coronavirus just like the rest of the world. Reports suggest that Meghan has taken extra precautions to ensure that no one in the family contracts the illness, and that those measures got even harsher following news that Prince Charles had tested positive for the disease.
“Meghan said hearing the news of Prince Charles has put everyone on edge. She said she is worried about her own health and Harry’s health because she doesn’t want to pass anything onto Archie,” a source told The Daily Mail.