Ireland Baldwin Leans Over In An Orange Bikini

Ireland Baldwin has shared two new updates to her Instagram feed today, and in her most recent share, she showed off her curvy figure in an orange bikini. There were five snaps in the series, and in a couple of them, the model struck particularly sexy poses as she leaned over.

In the first picture, Ireland did just that, placing her arms in front of her and bending over slightly. She glanced at the camera with a pouty look on her face and showed off her cleavage and toned legs.

The beauty’s bikini top was long with thick straps with frilly ruffle accents. The neckline was straight and the hem ended inches above her belly button. Plus, Ireland’s bikini bottoms had a high-waisted and brief-style cut.

The blonde wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style with a bun that she secured with a navy scrunchie. Her light makeup application included blush and lipstick and her tattooed arm was prominent in the shot.

She posed outside in a patio area with lounge chairs and a table behind her.

In the second picture, Ireland stood with her shoulder facing the camera and threw her head back.

The cutie opted for a dynamic pose in the next snap, and she raised her left hand in the air and propped out her right leg to the side.

Ireland sat in front of a wooden bench in the fourth photo, and gave her fans an eyeful of cleavage in the final image. In this picture, she placed her hands on either side of her and leaned over.

The update has garnered over 1,250 likes in the first 10 minutes since it went live, and many of Ireland’s adoring fans rushed to the comments section to send their love.

“Yasss,” gushed a social media user.

“Omg you look just like your Mom. So gorgeous,” declared a second admirer.

“All right let’s get some rays!!!” exclaimed a third follower.

“Holy Shiiiiiiii!!!! Nice outdoor furniture set!!!!” wrote a supporter.

Ireland posted another eye-catching update yesterday, that time rocking a low-cut white dress. It had ruffled trim along her cleavage and on the straps, and the low cut in the front left her chest on show. The sensation also revealed that she was passing her time during quarantine by putting on an elaborate makeup application, opting to show off her sense of humor and rocking makeup inspired by clowns. Plus, she wore her hair slicked back into a high bun.