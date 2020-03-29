WWE News: Alexander Wolfe Reveals Why Popular SAnity Stable Failed On Main Roster

Being popular doesn’t in NXT always guarantee success on WWE‘s main roster brands. While the black and gold brand is billed as the show which builds the top stars of the future, there have been several performers who have flopped on the main roster, and it’s often due to unfortunate circumstances.

One of the most surprising factions not to work out on the main roster, however, was SAnity. The group became huge in NXT due to their rebellious outcast gimmick, and even held the show’s Tag Team Championships for a long time. However, they weren’t able to continue that momentum on the main roster after debuting on SmackDown Live back in 2018.

According to Alexander Wolfe, one of the faction’s members, their failure to gain any traction on the main brand was due to bad timing. As translated by WrestleTalk, the superstar opened up about the situation in an interview with GFderTalk, revealing that a series of incidents led to plans not going ahead as originally intended.

“The SAnitY debut was supposed to happen on Money in the Bank, but the storyline did not fit so it was pushed back a month. But then on the show [we debuted on], the match before went too long and that is why our debut went like it did. All because during a live production, anything can happen. SAnitY did not work because of ongoing scheduling problems, and other programs and developments came before us.”

However, despite the group’s lack of success on the main roster, Wolfe said the experience was enjoyable as they gained plenty of experience during their one year on the blue brand. He also revealed that Vince McMahon and the writers were always open to storyline pitches as well, even though their ideas being accepted by the office wasn’t always guaranteed.

The stable disbanded in 2019 after Eric Young was moved to Monday Night Raw during a Superstar Shake-Up. Since then, Killian Dain has returned to NXT to develop his skills, while Wolfe currently competes on the British iteration of the black and gold brand.

The only member of the group currently on the main roster is Nikki Cross. Despite not initially moving to SmackDown Live with the group, she is a member of the brand these days, serving as Alexa Bliss’ tag team partner. She has even tasted title gold, having previously won the Women’s Tag Team Championships with her partner.