Amanda Trivizas Leaves Little To The Imagination In See-Through Bodysuit

Amanda Trivizas has been posting tons of incredible updates to her Instagram feed over the past week, but her newest one is arguably the most sultry. The stunning model wore a see-through bodysuit and posed with her dog, and although she censored her chest somewhat, she still left little to the imagination.

The cutie sat in a dark lavender chair and hugged her little white dog in her left hand and placed her other hand behind her. She gazed to her right with a coy pout on her face and sat with her knees together. The dog seemed keen to be photographed as it looked right at the camera.

Amanda’s ensemble was mostly white sheer fabric with floral accents throughout. It had thin cream straps with accents that hugged her cleavage and called attention to her curves. Plus, there was a small cutout in the middle of her midriff with scalloped edging. The way that the sensation held her dog censored the left side of her chest, but her right nipple was visible under her bodysuit. Plus, the side of her bare booty peeked through thanks to the high leg cut of the bodysuit.

The hottie wore her hair in a half-up ponytail and she sported a colorful makeup application that added to the flirty vibes. Amanda rocked long lashes, purple eyeshadow, blush, and bright pink lipstick. She accessorized with glittering stud earrings.

Behind the social media star was a table with peach roses and yellow flowers in a vase. Along the light gray wall were mirrors made up of hexagons of varying sizes. The reflection in the mirrors revealed that there was a bright neon purple light in the room.

The update has received over 15,700 likes so far and Amanda’s adoring fans poured into the comments section to leave their compliments.

“Thank u u know what u do,” gushed an admirer.

“Absolutely insanely stunning @amandatrivizas I would love to work with you,” raved photographer Jeston Brandon.

“Easily the most beautiful person on instagram,” declared a third social media user.

“Stop it girl,” joked a fourth supporter.

In addition, the beauty posted another update on March 19 and showed off her chest. That time, Amanda opted to go braless under a colorful, plaid shirt that she tied loosely by her midriff. Her top was yellow on the right side and her left side was pink with a blue sleeve. She wore her hair down in a casual center part and her long locks fell around her left shoulder. She parted her lips slightly in a playful pout.