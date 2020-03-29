Anna Nystrom Shows Off Her Sculpted Physique In Tight Pink Leggings

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom frequently rocks tight workout gear to show off her sculpted physique, and her latest Instagram update was no different. The fit bombshell wore a simple ensemble that accentuated her curves.

On top, Anna opted for a white long-sleeved shirt with a relatively loose fit. The front of the shirt was longer, while the back was a shorter style, not obscuring a single inch of her gravity-defying derriere. Anna’s body was turned slightly away from the camera, but the top appeared to have a deep cut on the back that exposed some skin.

Anna paired the simple white shirt with a pair of high-waisted leggings in a vibrant pink hue. The leggings were so tight they almost appeared to be painted on, and they clung to every inch of her sculpted curves. The photo was cropped right at Anna’s ankles, so her choice of footwear wasn’t visible in the shot.

She included the geotag of Sweden on the post, not giving much context, and a large house surrounded by tall trees was visible in the background. Anna’s long blond hair was parted in the middle and tumbled down her back and chest in voluminous curls. Her hair appeared to be blowing slightly in the wind as she strolled outside, enjoying the weather, and she had her customary beauty look of nude lips paired with long lashes and a subtle smoky eye.

Anna peered over her shoulder at the camera, tucking a strand of her blond locks away from her face as she flashed a coy smile. The pose she struck in the photo highlighted her sculpted rear to perfection, and her fans absolutely loved the sizzling snap. The post received over 29,200 likes within just 32 minutes, and also racked up 605 comments within the same time span.

“I like the pants,” one fan said, loving the vibrant hue.

“Pink is now my favorite colour,” another fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I love your legs,” one fan said, captivated by that particular portion of Anna’s physique.

“You are beautiful like spring, radiant like summer, charming like winter and refreshing like autumn,” another fan added, showering Anna with compliments.

Anna frequently takes snaps of herself in figure-hugging workout gear, and earlier this month, she revealed a secret project she had been working on. As The Inquisitr reported, Anna treated her followers to a short video that showed some behind-the-scenes details of the creation of her very own activewear brand, Ryvelle.