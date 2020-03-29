Anita Herbert Stuns In Camo Bikini

Anita Herbert has been treating her fans to home workout videos over the past couple of days on Instagram, but switched things up today with a stunning selfie. The fitness model posed in a small camo bikini and completed her look with a pair of huge slippers.

The cutie posed for the photo in her living room and flaunted her incredible bod. She held the phone with one hand and appeared to be tapping the screen with her other hand. Anita glanced at the pink device with a hint of a smile on her face.

The beauty’s bikini top was a classic triangle cut with gray, black, and white. Her bottoms were tiny and had thin straps that rested high on her waist. Her cleavage, ripped abs, and muscular legs were hard to miss. She also sported a fuzzy, brown pair of slippers with claws on it and alluded to the coronavirus quarantine in the caption.

The hottie wore her hair in a half-up, half-down hairstyle with a tall bun on the top of her head. Her makeup application was hard to discern, although it looked like she sported eyeshadow and blush.

Beside Anita was a circular glass table with white modern chairs. Behind her to her left was an archway to her kitchen, and on the other side were floor-to-ceiling glass doors with sweeping views of the ocean.

The update has received over 26,200 likes so far and the sensation’s followers left lots of nice compliments for Anita in the comments section.

“Keep up the great work. Those slippers are amazing. Lol,” observed a supporter.

“Those slippers though!!! I have a white pair,” shared a second admirer.

“Love this! I’m not a bikini girl, but, I am a jean and heels girl. Keep whipping them on for a feeling of normalcy. #jeancheck,” wrote a third fan.

“Wish it was warm here so we could get a tan,” noted a social media user who seemingly couldn’t help but notice the blue skies in the backdrop.

In addition, the bombshell rocked another camo outfit in a series of videos on Instagram yesterday. That time, the model opted for a long-sleeved crop sweater and matching booty shorts. Her black sports bra peeked through and she rocked a baseball hat, long socks, and dark sneakers. Anita encouraged her fans to “Stay home stay fit” and gave people workout ideas as she completed different exercises on her oceanfront patio. She also promoted a “Level up workout guide.”