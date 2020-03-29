Bri Teresi Stuns In Minuscule Daisy Dukes For ‘Facetime Photoshoot’

Bri Teresi shared a stunning new series of photos with her 800,000-plus Instagram followers while sporting a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes and a lacy top.

The model has been spending her time in quarantine at home in Auburn, California but luckily for fans — she has continued to post one sexy photo after the next. In the brand new update that was shared on her popular page, the blond beauty wowed in two killer shots.

In the caption of the post, Teresi explained to fans that the photos were taken in an unconventional way — by her photographer over a FaceTime photo session. The first image in the set showed the California cutie posing on a balcony, though her specific location was not tagged. She sat her booty down on a charcoal towel, bending one leg toward her chest and extending the other out in front of her. The Maxim model sizzled in a pair of minuscule light-wash Daisy Dukes that highlighted her lean legs. She added a semi-sheer white top that had a lace flower pattern running throughout while it also offered generous views of her chest underneath.

The vixen added a multi-colored scarf on her shoulders, playfully tugging at the end of it with one of her hands. She styled her hair off to the side with the majority of her long locks falling to one side of her shoulder. Closing her eyes for the camera, she flaunted her striking application of makeup that came complete with mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. The second photo in the set was similar to her first —only that time she faced the camera head-on instead of looking away. Teresi added a pair of big, gold hoop earrings to her outfit as well.

It hasn’t taken very long for the model’s fans to notice the new images, giving them over 5,000 likes and well over 100 comments in just two short hours of going live on her feed. While many of the hottie’s fans commented with emoji, countless others used words to gush over her solid figure.

“Let me pick my jaw up off the floor,” one Instagrammer gushed.

“Wow!! Smokin hot photos!! You did great job with self made photo shoot. One way to use time is looking at your pictures. Always makes me happy. Post more of your photo shoot please. Stay beautiful and safe!” another fan pointed out.

“How can someone be this beautiful Bri,” one more admirer wrote.

