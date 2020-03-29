Jessa Duggar Shares Adorable Videos Of Her Kids Making Popcorn Jewelry

Jessa's two sons also sang for their mom, and Ivy Jane tried to sing along.

Jessa Duggar found a fun and easy way to entertain her three kids over the weekend. On Sunday, the mother of three took to Instagram to reveal that her children were having a blast engaging in activity that’s more common around the Christmas holidays: creating strings of popcorn.

However, the Counting On star’s 4-year-old son Spurgeon and 3-year-old son Henry weren’t creating long garlands to use as Christmas tree decorations. Instead, they were making wearable, edible art. In one of the videos that Jessa shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, Henry was shown sitting on the couch with a needle and thread in hand. His string was loaded with popcorn, and his 10-month-old sister, Ivy Jane, was trying to grab it.

“Don’t let Ivy get it,” Jessa warned her son.

Henry sweetly repeated his little sister’s name as she held herself up on the seat of the couch and watched him intently. In another video, Jessa revealed what Henry was working on: a popcorn beard. He had his string tied around his head so that the popcorn framed his chubby cheeks.

“I have a popcorn beard,” Henry said as he smiled as his mom.

In Jessa’s last video, Spurgeon showed off his creation. He was wearing his string of popcorn around his neck.

“My popcorn necklace is the longest,” he said.

While Ivy Jane didn’t get to wear any popcorn jewelry, she was rocking an adorable ensemble that included a gray dress decorated with a cute rabbit print. The stylish tot was also sporting a pair of black leggings, and she had a tiny black bow clipped in her hair.

The first video in Jessa’s post showed Spurgeon and Henry singing the hymn “The King of Love My Shepherd Is” with her. Ivy Jane didn’t know the words, but she also joined in as she bounced up and down on the couch.

Jessa’s Instagram followers took to the comments section of her post to let her know how much they enjoy seeing her sweet family videos starring her cute kids.

“Your videos make me happy. You’re a great mama, Jessa,” read one response to her post.

“Aw, baby Ivy is such a doll! You are blessed with the sweetest kids,” another fan wrote.

“Your children are beautiful. What a great idea making popcorn jewelry,” a third commenter remarked.

“I love how Ivy is singing too! They are so, so precious,” fourth admirer gushed.

While Ivy Jane didn’t speak or sing any recognizable words in Jessa’s latest set of videos, the tot has talked before. Earlier this month, Jessa shared a video of Ivy Jane playing with a baby doll and repeatedly saying the word “baby.”