Demi Rose Sizzles In Front Of The Fridge Wearing Bold Pink Lingerie

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose thrilled her 13.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap in which she stood in front of her fridge. The focal point of the shot, however, wasn’t Demi’s home or kitchen, but rather her voluptuous curves.

The stunner rocked a bold pink lingerie look that left little to the imagination. The piece was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Demi has worn on her Instagram page many times before. The brunette beauty turned her body away from the camera so that the front of the look wasn’t visible. However, there was still plenty for her followers to love in the view she did give.

Demi positioned her body so that only the side of her breast was visible, covered in the bold pink fabric. While her cleavage wasn’t on display in the shot, the lingerie featured a thong bottom that showcased her voluptuous derriere to perfection. The back of the lingerie consisted of little more than a few thin straps stretching across Demi’s mid-back to lower back. It also featured garter straps that dangled down Demi’s rear.

The bombshell’s long brunette locks tumbled down her back in voluminous curls, and obscured part of her face for a seductive look. Her makeup was simple, with a soft pink hue on her lips and long lashes. The beauty was illuminated by natural light as she stood in front of the stocked fridge.

The pose and the ensemble highlighted Demi’s hourglass physique, and the photo was cropped above her knees so that only her thighs were visible. Though the stunner posed in front of the fridge, she wasn’t actually looking inside for anything, although plenty of healthy options could be spotted, including asparagus and lettuce in the produce drawer.

Demi’s fans absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and it racked up 930 comments within just 11 minutes from her eager followers. The post also received 78,100 likes from her fans within the same brief time span.

“You are breaking the internet every time!!” one fan said, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“Them trips to the fridge is making you thick,” another follower added, complimenting her curvaceous physique.

“Nice body,” another added simply.

“Careful, you could melt all that stuff,” one fan commented.

Demi recently celebrated her 25th birthday, and shared a particularly steamy post for the occasion. As The Inquisitr reported, Demi posted a smoking hot trio of photos in which she rocked an insanely skimpy cheetah-print bikini with pink trim. The swimsuit could hardly contain her bodacious curves, and in one snap she even tugged one side down for a sizzling shot.