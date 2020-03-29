Allie Auton Showcases Her Petite Figure In White Crop Top & High-Waisted Jeans On Instagram

Allie Auton went full bombshell in another sexy Instagram post over the weekend. The stunning model showed off her petite figure while giving fans a look at her fresh hair color.

In the racy snap, Allie looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a white crop top with thin straps. The shirt showed off the model’s toned arms and shoulders, as well as her abundant cleavage.

She paired the top with some high-waisted jeans that put her flat tummy, tiny waist, and curvy hips on display. She also wore a brown and white flannel shirt, which she wore off of her shoulders. Allie accessorized the look with rings on her fingers, a dainty necklace, and white polish on her fingernails.

The blond bombshell wore her long, platinum locks pulled halfway up in a ponytail behind her head. The rest of her straight strands fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Allie also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look included long lashes and black eyeliner. She added defined brows and pink eye shadow to give her eyes a bit more life.

The model accentuated her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She added pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and dark pink lipstick to complete the application.

Many of Allie’s 556,000-plus followers went wild for the photograph, clicking the like button more than 11,000 times since it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 120 messages for her to read.

“Your hair and makeup is always on point,” one follower remarked.

“You look beautiful in jeans,” another stated.

“Allie you are always so gorgeous and your outfits are always popping. You like like a 90s babe in the pic. Love it so much,” a third social media user told the model.

“You look so beautiful in your white tank top,” a fourth person wrote.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in front of her adoring fans. She often poses in racy ensembles such as plunging tops, skintight dresses, and tiny shorts for her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie dropped the jaws of her fans earlier this week when she rocked a teal lace bra and a pair of matching panties. That snap was also a popular one for the Instagram hottie. It has racked up more than 17,000 likes and over 180 comments to date.