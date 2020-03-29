Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Fit Figure & Cleavage While Wearing A White Sports Bra

Bella Thorne is staying physically active during quarantine, and she is encouraged her 22.6 million Instagram followers to do the same. On Sunday afternoon, the I Still See You actress shared two new pics of herself wearing a tight white sports bra and equally tight-fitting athletic shorts.

She asked her fans if they would like for her to host a live workout class and also promised to share some unreleased music later today.

In the first photo, Bella showed off her enviable body by striking a pose in front of her mirror. Her cleavage was visible, as was her toned stomach and fit thighs. She took the photo with her iPhone while looking down at the screen to ensure she had the angle just right. She sported a cool blue manicure, and the heart tattoo on her shoulder was also visible.

The second image looked almost exactly the same as the first, except Bella smoldered into the mirror rather than keeping her gaze fixed on her phone.

For her makeup, Bella kept things relatively simple. She wore a light, clear gloss on her plump pink lips and added a little dramatic winged liner to her almond-shaped eyes. It also looked like she was wearing some foundation and bronzer.

Bella left her wavy hair loose and natural, allowing it to cascade down her shoulder and backside.

Bella’s boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, was one of the first people to comment on Bella’s post. He encouraged her to share the workout video and music. Apart from him, Bella’s latest share quickly generated a lot of activity from her many fans. It racked up over 562,500 likes in less than three hours, and over 2,200 people left comments. Like Ben, most of Bella’s fans agreed that she should share her fitness routine.

“Damn women you’re beautiful!!!” exclaimed one user, adding a hot chili pepper emoji to their comment.

“Hey Bella awesome nail colours they look amazing,” complimented another person.

“Your face is just so perfect,” said a third fan. They trailed their remark with multiple praise hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

“HONESTLY work out class from you will be the best thing happening to me during quarantine!!!” wrote a fourth user, inserting a praise hands emoji and two heart eyes emoji to their message.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Bella had shared a few snaps of herself and her boyfriend on Instagram to celebrate their one-year anniversary. Bella wore a leopard-print bikini in the photos and talked about not being able to see Ben due to the pandemic.