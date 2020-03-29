Natalie Roser Stuns In A Sexy White Mini Dress

Blond bombshell Natalie Roser recently returned home to her native Australia, and the stunner shared a sexy snap in which she told her 1.2 million Instagram followers that she has been self-isolating for five days.

In the picture, Natalie perched on a white stone ledge with a white wall and natural light visible behind her. The background was slightly blurry, so the focus of the shot remained Natalie and her tantalizing curves. The blond beauty wore a white mini dress that showcased her voluptuous body to perfection.

The dress featured an off-the-shoulder style bodice, with two puffy sleeves hanging halfway down Natalie’s upper arms, and a neckline that dipped low, revealing a scandalous amount of cleavage. The dress had a tie detail at the chest, drawing even more attention to her ample assets. The remainder of the dress had a form-fitting silhouette, which hugged Natalie’s slim waist and hips, ending just a few inches down her toned thighs. The white fabric with delicate red print looked stunning against Natalie’s sun-kissed skin.

The beauty accessorized with a pendant necklace that drew even more attention to her cleavage, and added a pair of hoop earrings as well. She crossed her arms, placing both hands on one thigh as she beamed at the camera. The bombshell wore her long blond locks down in effortless waves, and had a natural makeup look with long lashes and neutral tones on her lids. The only pop of color came in her lip shade, a bright red hue that paired perfectly with the red print on her dress.

Natalie’s followers absolutely loved the sweet and sexy update, and the post received over 4,300 likes within just 28 minutes. Within less than half an hour, the post also racked up 103 comments from her fans.

“When your teeth are whiter than your dress,” one fan said, followed by a pair of heart eyes emoji, loving Natalie’s smile.

“You are so beautiful as always Natalie gorgeous eyes beautiful smile,” another fan added.

“Such a vision of beauty,” another follower said.

“You look so happy, very beautiful in this dress,” one fan commented.

Natalie loves to flaunt her curves, whether in figure-hugging mini dresses or swimwear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a picture in which she rocked a one-piece black swimsuit. Though the swimsuit covered up her toned stomach, it dipped low on her chest, exposing a tantalizing amount of cleavage as well as a significant amount of side boob. The look also showcased Natalie’s long, lean legs as she splashed around in the ocean waves.