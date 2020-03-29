Gabriella Abutbol Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Strapless White Bikini And Plays With Hats In Silly Video

Gabriella had a blast dancing around, and her wacky video even included a surprise appearance by a dog.

Gabriella Abutbol sported a skimpy bikini and more than one hat in her latest social media upload. On Sunday, the dark-haired stunner took to Instagram to share a new promotional video for Bang Energy drink with her admirers. As usual, she thoroughly entertained them with her infectious energy and goofy antics.

The 25-year-old model was rocking a stylish and sophisticated white ribbed bikini. It included a strapless top with a tie detail in the center of the bust. Gabriella’s matching bottoms had thick side straps that arched up over her slender hips, accentuating her hourglass shape. The back had a cheeky cut that showed off her pert posterior without exposing a lot of skin. Her bathing suit was decorated with a floral print pattern that made it an ideal swimwear choice for the spring season.

Gabriella was shown strutting into view at the beginning of the video with a straw hat in her hand. She sat on a wooden stool in front of a white backdrop, and she flashed her dazzling smile at the camera as she playfully posed with the hat on her head.

Gabriella was also shown briefly dancing around with a gray fedora on her head before she decided to incorporate both of her hats into her video. She threw them up in the air and struck a sexy pose on the stool with the hats stacked on top of her head. At one point, she sat too far forward on the stool, which caused her to fall off of it and knock it over. However, this didn’t stop her from continuing to goof off. She held the fedora up in front of her face and moved it up and down as she made silly faces at the camera. She also placed one knee up on the stool and danced by thrusting her hips forward and backwards, bouncing up down, and moving her arms around.

Near the end of the manic video, a large golden retriever made a cameo. A delighted Gabriella held the canine up in her arms as it licked her face.

Gabriella’s fans thought that her energy drink ad was tons of fun.

“Goofy and gorgeous. Great!” read one response to her video.

“How did we ever get by without ur dance moves? Lol,” another fan wrote.

“Your sense of humor, personality, and goofiness make you even hotter,” a third fan remarked.

“Now I really do believe that you’re truly an absolute Angel disguised as a human being on this earth,” read a fourth comment.

