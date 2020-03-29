Meg Turney Flaunts Incredible Curves In Pale Pink Lingerie

The cosplay model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, March 28, cosplay model Meg Turney shared a suggestive snap with her 748,000 Instagram followers.

The provocative picture, taken by the professional photographer known as Jono, shows the Twitch streamer striking a pose at a Japanese hot spring, known as an onsen. She sat, perched on the edge of a soaking tub with her long, lean legs outstretched. Meg placed one of her hands on her thigh, as she turned her head to look off into the distance, with a small smile playing on her lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a pale pink lingerie set that consisted of a plunging bra adorned with a paisley pattern in silver thread and a pair of coordinating underwear. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display. The 33-year-old finished off the sexy look with a floral robe draped across the lower half of her body.

The bombshell pulled back her pink hair in a ponytail, with curled tendrils framing her beautiful face, and opted to wear a full face of makeup. Meg generously applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. She also sported sculpted eyebrows, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that the photo was taken at an earlier date during her visit to Japan.

The photo seems to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 47,000 likes. Many of Meg’s followers also took the time to compliment the stunner in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“This photo is phenomenal, you look absolutely gorgeous and mesmerizing,” gushed one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are extremely gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“Wow you look incredible!” wrote another admirer.

“Oh my goodness you really must be an angel,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Meg has not yet responded to the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a revealing costume inspired by the character Isabelle from the the video game franchise Animal Crossing. That tantalizing post has been liked over 33,000 times since it was shared.