Savannah Prez Teases Lower Body Workout In Tight Turquoise Set On Instagram

Savannah Prez teased a lower body workout on Instagram for her 740,000-plus fans while clad in a tight turquoise set. The model has been showing off her gym-honed figure in a variety of exercise attire during her time in quarantine, and yesterday, she teased an online workout that would be streamed live on her feed.

In the sexy new image, the Belgium-born hottie struck a pose outside, geotagging the post in her home country. Prez stood on a sidewalk with a large, white stone wall in front of her. She put her backside to the camera, looking over her shoulder with a huge smile on her face. The model wore her long, dark locks parted on the side, with the majority of her hair falling on her right shoulder. She kept things simple with a subtle but gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a little gloss on her lips.

The 2015 Juliette Bergmann Cup Champion showed off her muscular bod in a tight two-piece set that was a gorgeous turquoise blue. The top of the outfit was a tank-style that was made of dry-fit material, showing off her tanned and ripped arms. The bottoms were biker shorts in the same exact color, hugging her curvy lower half and showcasing her round bottom. A portion of her legs was also on display in the shot. In the caption of the post, she shared that she would be leading a lower body workout online today, reminding fans what equipment they would need if they wanted to partake.

Since the image was posted on her feed, it’s earned the brunette hottie a ton of attention from fans, with over 16,000 likes in addition to 150 comments. Most of her followers were quick to comment and raved over her figure while many others thanked her for doing a live workout.

“Wow all I have to say,” one follower gushed, adding a few flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“I sooo wanna see you live, but I’ll be working. You’re gonna be great. The world shall sweat with you… Lol!!! I can’t wait to catch up on the after show…. you got this!!!!” a second admirer added.

“And this world is what physical perfection looks like when you hit the DNA jackpot,” one more user commented.

