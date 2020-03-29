Lyna Perez Is A Smokeshow In New Instagram Video For Bang Energy

Internet sensation Lyna Perez blessed her fans around the world with a sizzling new video that starred herself on social media on Sunday, March 29. The popular bombshell shared the post with her 4.9 million followers on her Instagram account, as it quickly proved to be a smash.

In the video, the 27-year-old beauty showed off her fit physique and soaked up the sun while poolside in a residential building. The tanned bombshell looked gorgeous as she rocked a full face of makeup that included a nude lipstick, foundation, bronzer, eyeliner, eyelash extensions, and filled-in eyebrows. Meanwhile, her long brunette locks, which were styled in loose curls, cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Lyna alternated between a number of sexy poses as she promoted Bang Energy — an online vitamin and fitness supplement company that is she is partnered with — and flaunted her figure in a crop top and bikini briefs that left barely anything to the imagination.

Lyna’s tank top, which was white, featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The form-fitting garment’s hemline reached just below the model’s chest as it revealed her toned midriff. Also on full display was Lyna’s voluptuous figure as the plunging top struggled to contain her assets, exposing an ample amount of cleavage and sideboob.

The stunner’s bottoms were equally, if not more, revealing. Lyna opted for a white and orange thong bikini. As the briefs were cut in a classic Brazilian style they provided just minimal coverage and exposed most of Lyna’s bodacious derriere. The high-waisted side straps also highlighted the model’s slim core. She could be seen lowering the thong at one point in the video — exuding a strong provocative vibe.

In the post’s caption, the hottie proclaimed that the “best way” to email is “by the pool and with Bang Energy.” She then revealed that the bikini bottoms were designed by Meg Liz Swimwear, before directing her followers to follow the CEO of Bang Energy.

The video was received with a lot of support from tens of thousands of Lyna’s fans as it amassed more than 80,000 views and more than 30,000 likes in the first two hours of going live. An additional 700 followers also took to the comments section to shower the beauty with praise and compliments on her killer curves.

“Beautiful body,” one user commented.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” a second user added.

“You look so stunning,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You have an amazing body,” a fourth fan asserted.

The hottie has shared a number of smoking-hot posts all week long. On March 24, Lyna stunned in a tiny pink bikini that flaunted her enviable figure, per The Inquisitr. The post garnered more than 73,000 like