Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Toned Stomach In Cropped Sweater: ‘Sunday Sweats’

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste has been keeping her 3.3 million Instagram followers updated and entertained with sexy snaps, even when she’s just spending time at home. In her latest post, she included the phrase, “Stay Home Stay Safe,” as the geotag, and her home was visible in the picture behind her.

Arianny stood in front of a plant with large green leaves, and looked naturally stunning in a casual ensemble. She wore a pair of white sweatpants with an elastic waist and drawstring detail. The sweatpants also had pockets, and she placed her hands in them in an effortless stance. On one wrist, she wore two mixed metal bracelets.

She paired the sweatpants with a cropped sweatshirt that showcased a hint of her toned stomach. The sweatshirt itself had a loose fit, and Arianny added her own style to the look by rolling up the sleeves. Two thin drawstrings hung down her chest, and the top showed off her curves without clinging to her body. The baggy cropped hem floated away from her petite frame, and featured a different fabric than the rest of the sweatshirt.

Arianny’s brunette locks were styled in a tousled look with a deep side part, and the beauty appeared to be wearing no makeup in the shot. She parted her lips slightly as she stared at the camera.

The ensemble she was wearing was from online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Arianny has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She even identified herself as a partner with the brand in the caption of the post.

Arianny’s eager followers absolutely loved the glimpse at her more casual, natural side, and the post racked up over 6,100 likes within just 56 minutes. It also received 106 comments from her fans within the same time frame.

“I love your sense of fashion. It speaks volumes of your beauty,” one fan commented.

“Now its more like everyday sweats,” another follower said, referencing Arianny’s caption.

“You are perfect,” one fan added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Looking comfy!!!!!” another said, and included several flame emoji in the comment.

Arianny has been sharing all kinds of looks with her eager followers, from natural comfort in sweats to full glam. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a snap in which she rocked a different vibe, and said in the caption that she was “playing dress up.” Her long brunette locks were styled in a sleek, straight bob, and she wore a corduroy hat as well as an off-the-shoulder top that showcased some serious cleavage.