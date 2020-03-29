‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Sizzles In Cherry Colored Cropped Top: ‘Isolation Brownies’

Boy Meets World star Maitland Ward is sharing parts of her social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic with her fans on Instagram, and she managed to make some tasty treats while tempting her followers while wearing a sexy, casual outfit.

In her post, the actress stood smiling in a kitchen in front of a stainless steel oven and microwave that were flanked by dark cabinets. In her hands, she held a glass dish filled with dark unbaked brownie batter that she looked ready to place in the oven behind her. Maitland wore a tight, scoop neck cherry colored crop top that gave viewers a generous peek at her ample cleavage. The top’s design showed off the model’s toned shoulders, flat stomach, and nipped-in waist. On the bottom, she wore a pair of red plaid pants that rode low on her curvy hips. The redhead wore her hair in loose waves parted slightly off-center that fell over one shoulder. For the baking session, Maitland kept her makeup light and natural-looking with just the barest hint of lip gloss to add shine to her full lips. Even without much eyeshadow or eyeliner, the actress’s gorgeous blue eyes stood out in the casual picture.

Maitland’s followers appeared to love her sweet post with more than 41,000 Instagram users hitting the “like” button, and almost 500 people took the time to leave a comment for the adult film star in the reply section. The multiple flame emoji peppered throughout the remarks indicated that lots of fans felt that the Deeper star’s look was on fire.

“You look breathtaking, and the brownies look awesome. What a great idea for using the time in pandemic days,” replied one follower.

“Those brownies look dope! I’m currently dealing with the virus, and it’s not fun. Lol, it’s been a week of hell,” a second fan revealed.

“Straight up delicious!! Nothing better than homemade brownies from the hottest person in the world!” proclaimed a third Instagram user, who also included red heart eye and heart emoji.

“The hell with the isolation, I’m coming over for brownies. That doesn’t sound right,” a fourth said, adding several lip emoji and heart-eye smilies.

