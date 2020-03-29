WWE News: Mark Henry Has Interesting Idea For Who Should Face Goldberg At ‘WrestleMania 36’

Roman Reigns’ withdrawal from this year’s WrestleMania 36 means that his marquee Universal Championship against Goldberg is no longer happening. Braun Strowman is expected to take “The Big Dog’s” place in the match, but Mark Henry has another idea for which superstar should be given the opportunity.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, per WrestlingNews.co, the WWE Hall of Famer suggested that Matt Riddle should take on Goldberg at the pay-per-view. According to Henry, the real-life tension between both superstars would make it a more interesting match-up, and he believes the fans are dying to see it.

“They [the fans] want this. Man, I love things that go together. I like peanut butter. I like jelly, I like milk, and I like cereal. And I definitely like meat on my sandwiches so I mean you gotta be able to put things together that match, that go together. that everybody wants to see.”

Riddle has heat with Goldberg after repeatedly criticizing the Hall of Famer’s in-ring ability. Following last year’s disastrous match between Goldberg and The Undertaker, Riddle called the former effectively called the former the worst wrestler in the history of the business, and he has vocalized similar opinions ever since.

While Henry acknowledged that every wrestler should pay their dues before they get a main event spotlight against a superstar like Goldberg — and Riddle arguably hasn’t yet — he also thinks that their real rivalry is too good not to milk.

“If you have an issue, and it’s gonna go to blows and it almost went to blows a couple of times. Yep. let ’em fight, put it together.”

Goldberg and Riddle have had a couple of backstage confrontations in the past, so the rivalry is by no means a work. However, many of the most compelling storylines in WWE history have stemmed from behind the scenes drama, so a match between the pair could happen eventually.

However, Riddle’s outspoken opinions haven’t made him the most popular superstar backstage. He has also revealed his intentions to retire Brock Lesnar, which led to a backstage confrontation between the pair at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Lesnar reportedly told the NXT rookie that they’ll never work together, and Vince McMahon supposedly isn’t a fan of Riddle either.

Of course, Riddle’s antics have gained him a legion of fans as well, and his bold attitude and ambitious plans might serve him well down the line.