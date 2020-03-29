U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Will Hit 246,000, Survey Of Experts Says, Anthony Fauci Predicts ‘Millions’ Of Cases

A weekly survey of top infectious disease researchers now predicts that nearly a quarter-million Americans will die in the pandemic.

On Sunday morning, the country’s most prominent infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted that the total number of deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in the United States would top 100,000, and could rise as high as 200,000. But even Fauci’s upper estimate is low, according to a weekly survey of 20 top infectious disease experts.

The survey has been conducted for each of the past six weeks by researchers at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, with the results posted online in PDF form by BePress.com. In the most recent survey, which ran from March 23 to March 24, the consensus of the 20 experts showed a prediction of approximately 246,000 American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

The experts also predicted that hospitalizations would peak in the United States sometime in April or May, with May showing a slightly higher probability of becoming the peak month. The survey’s findings would appear to contradict Donald Trump’s public claim earlier in the week that the U.S. was “near the end of our historic battle” against the deadly coronavirus. He forecast that the stay-at-home orders could be largely lifted and the country’s economy “open” again by Easter, April 12.

One respondent to the survey, Johns Hopkins University epidemiologist Justin Lessler, said that the death toll could be kept to the “best case scenario” only with adherence to “social distancing” measures, as quoted by the data journalism site FiveThirtyEight.com.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In his Sunday interview, Fauci also said that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. was likely to rise into the “millions.” His prediction appears consistent with the UMass-Amherst survey. As of March 23, the survey’s experts said that the true number of cases in the U.S. could have been as high as 925,600. The expert consensus number on that date, according to the survey, was 361,900

But on March 23, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed about 53,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the U.S. As of Sunday, March 28, that total number of confirmed U.S. cases had skyrocketed to more than 135,000, with 2,381 known deaths due to the virus.

The experts also predicted that by March 29, at least 45 of the 56 U.S. states and territories would report at least 100 cases each, and that there would most likely be close to 200,000 total cases by that date, according to the FiveThirtyEight.com analysis of the survey results.

While the consensus estimate of the eventual death toll in the U.S. was around 246,000, some experts saw the fatality count rising as high as 2 million. The wide uncertainty in the predictions was caused by doubts over how well stay-at-home and quarantine orders would work, according to one expert in the survey, UMass-Amherst epidemiologist Andrew Lover.

Also, Lover added, if health care workers contract the infection in large numbers and become unable to work, “things may spiral quickly.”