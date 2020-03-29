Qimmah Russo Rocks Lavender Sports Bra And Tiny Blue Shorts For Barbell Workout In New Instagram Video

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo gave her fans a dose of fitspiration on Sunday when she uploaded a brief clip of herself doing a set of barbell squats. The petite powerhouse rocked a lavender sports bra in the video that had the word “Kind” emblazoned on it. She paired that with blue shorts that seemed embellished with sparkly sequined stripes. The outfit showed off her toned midsection, chiseled arms, and shapely legs. She wore her hair slicked into in low ponytail which was swept over her shoulder as she performed her squats. As fo her makeup, Qimmah opted for a relatively understated look. She appeared to have accentuated her eyes with dark brown shadow, liner, mascara and faux lashes. She also wore a matte berry color on her lips.

The clip amassed over 20,000 views in one hour and close to 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans heaped lots of praise onto Qimmah for her beauty and physical fitness.

In an extremely lengthy comment, one fan expressed that he thought she should have a bigger platform because of her obvious star quality.

“I think that her exercising and being a fitness guru that she is I think her talent is like overlooked and I think it’s long overdue for her to have her own TV show somehow somewhere on TV,” they wrote. “I’m just saying people that start off for social media and bring a real talent to the table and they been crafting their art like she’s been crafting and working out her body chiseled body for a long time now and if she wants to go down this line of of of being in the industry anyway I think she should have her own TV show.”

Qimmah saw the comment and thanked the fan for their encouraging words. She also hinted that she had been making plans to develop her fitness brand further and said that she was excited about sharing more details about her upcoming projects in the future.

Other fans complimented Qimmah’s physique and many of those comments used long collections of emoji to express their admiration for her.

The Los Angeles native is no stranger to showing off her figure in the photos and videos she posts to Instagram. In a previous upload, she shared a throwback photo of herself in a thong-cut purple bikini, which revealed much of her pert posterior. The snapshot attracted close to 40,000 likes and almost 400 comments.