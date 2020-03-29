Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In A Skintight Dress At In-N-Out Burger

“World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain tantalized her 3.9 million Instagram followers with a sexy snap that was taken a while back. In the picture, Lauren rocked a scandalously short mini dress with a figure-hugging fit. She posed in front of an In-N-Out burger location, with a fast food bag in one hand and a treat in the other.

Lauren’s mini dress featured a low-cut neckline that exposed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The thin straps of the dress went over Lauren’s shoulders, also showcasing her sculpted arms. The look clung to every inch of her curves, hugging her slim waist and pert derriere before stopping just a few inches down her thighs. Despite the casual location, the blond bombshell had a pair of sky-high stiletto heels with thin metallic straps on. The heels elongated her sculpted legs, which were on full display in the mini dress.

The dress had a feminine pattern on it that looked stunning against Lauren’s sun-kissed kin. Her long blond locks were down in a sleek style, and she turned her head towards her treat, allowing the camera to capture her profile. Her mouth was open in a smile and the In-N-Out sign was visible in the background of the shot.

Lauren paired the sizzling shot with a caption that filled her followers in on how she was coping with being cooped up at home, and she asked her fans what they were getting up to as well.

Lauren’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 6,500 likes within just 47 minutes. It also received 74 comments from her eager fans, who took the comments section to answer Lauren’s query and to shower her with praise.

“I need legs like yours,” one fan said, envious of Lauren’s insanely sculpted stems.

“You make in and out burger look like a high class restaurant,” another follower commented.

“You look simply amazing,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji and two heart emoji.

“Seriously! I’ve been wanting to just go to a coffee shop,” another said, referencing Lauren’s caption.

Lauren is a new mom, and has been keeping her eager followers updated on her fitness journey post-baby. Recently, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a stunning side-by-side snap in which she rocked the same cropped pink tank top and short denim overalls. On the left, Lauren had a huge baby bump that was barely contained by her undone overalls. On the right, she looked stunning with a chiselled stomach and her adorable baby girl in her arms.