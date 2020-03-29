Jaguars Legend Tony Boselli Taken To ICU After Coronavirus Diagnosis, Condition Has Reportedly Improved

Jacksonville Jaguars legend Tony Boselli was admitted to a Jacksonville area hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, a new report claims.

The former All-Pro offensive tackle was initially taken to an intensive care unit but has since improved, NFL insider Mike Freeman reported on Twitter. It was not clear what symptoms Boselli was experiencing or what prompted him to be taken to the hospital.

Boselli is the latest member of the sports world to test positive for COVID-19. One of the first high-profile cases in the United States was Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose coronavirus test came back positive just before his team was set to tip off in a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 11. The game was hastily postponed, and hours later the NBA announced that it was suspending the season indefinitely.

That led to a chain reaction of other leagues following suit, including the NHL and NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, which all suspended or canceled seasons within a day after the NBA. The NFL has not suspended its season, moving forward with free agency and preparations for next month’s NFL Draft. With team practices still weeks away, the league has not yet had to suspend any activities that would bring together large groups of people.

A number of other athletes and sports figures have since tested positive as well, including New York Knicks owner James Dolan. This week, Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl Anthony Towns also revealed that his mother was in the hospital in a medically induced coma after being diagnosed with the virus.

Boselli is now one of the most high-profile figures connected to the NFL to be diagnosed with coronavirus, along with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The former offensive tackle remains a beloved member of the Jaguars family even years after his 2003 retirement. Many fans have followed closely each year as he has come close to induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Boselli, who was the first player ever inducted into the team’s Pride of the Jaguars, was among the 15 finalists this year but was not selected.

“Is it disappointing? Sure,” Boselli told the Jaguars official website earlier this year, after learning he had been left out of the induction class. “But you know what? There are five guys who got the knock, and I’m happy for them whoever they are.”

It was not clear if Boselli remained in the ICU, or what condition he was in as of Sunday afternoon.