Khloe Terae Sizzles in A Colorful Pastel Bikini With A Zipper Front

Khloe shared five photos of her pretty pastel bathing suit.

Playboy model Khloe Terae flaunted her hourglass figure in an eye-catching bikini while posing in her bedroom.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old Canadian bombshell took to Instagram to show of her unique two-piece. The bathing suit had a pastel color palette that was perfect for the springtime. The underwire cups of her balconette-style top featured color-blocking in coral and lilac. The rest of the top was constructed out of white ribbed fabric. There was a short gold zipper in the center of the bust, and three thick side straps added even more visual interest to the garment.

Khloe’s matching bottoms featured similar color-blocking. They had a white front bookended by two small stripes of coral. The thick sides were lilac, and they were embellished with long horizontal zippers. Khloe tagged the designer of her bikini as Beach Bunny Swimwear.

The blond beauty’s striking swimsuit pushed her ample cleavage up and left quite a bit of her bust exposed. Her bottoms sat down low on her waist, which made her torso look longer. Khloe was also showing off her toned tummy and curvy hips.

The model had her highlighted blond hair styled in big bouncy curls. Her beauty look was soft and pretty. She was rocking a slightly glossy pale pink lip. Her eye shadow was a shimmery peach color that almost matched the pastel coral panels of her bikini. The color also made her light green eyes pop. Khloe completed her eye makeup with a coat of black mascara on her long, curled eyelashes. Her dark blond eyebrows looked natural, and a light application of highlighter gave her flawless skin a healthy glow.

Khloe shared a set of five photos of her bikini. All of them were selfies, which limited the amount of her body that she could show. In a few of the shots, she was reaching up to touch her voluminous hair. This pose revealed that she was wearing a gold diamond tennis bracelet and a gold bangle studded with the gems.

Khloe’s photos were taken inside her bedroom in her Marina del Rey home.

In their responses to her photos, some of Khloe’s followers referenced the way she described herself in her caption.

“Haha neighbors must be dying,” read one response to her post.

“If you were next door I would be mowing the grass for you,” another fan wrote.

“Gorgeous!!!! Love this bathing suit!!!!” remarked a third admirer.

“I’m pretty sure you’re an angel,” a fourth comment read.

