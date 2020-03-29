Mathilde Tantot Leaves Barely Anything To The Imagination In Skimpy Pink Bikini

French and Persian beauty Mathilde Tantot sent hearts racing when she posted a series of sexy snapshot on social media that did not leave much to the imagination on Sunday, March 29. The social media star took to Instagram to share the revealing post with her 5.2 million followers and it caught the attention of thousands within minutes.

The model was captured in a number of sexy poses and angles outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. Mathilde exuded both sexy and playful vibes as she hung out with her dog in what appeared to be her backyard. She wore a pout in two of the photos and stuck her tongue out in another. Her long light blond hair cascaded down her back as it was styled in messy looking waves, while some bangs fell around her face. What took center stage, however, was Mathilde’s tiny bathing suit that flaunted much of her flawless figure.

Mathilde’s swimsuit top was light pink and looked to be made out of velour as it barely contained her full-figured assets. The bikini bra, which tied around her neck, further drew attention to the model’s chest as it featured tiny triangular cups that exposed plenty of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob.

The stunner paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that featured adjustable side strings, which Mathilde had lifted up to her waist — highlighting her slim midriff. Furthermore, the briefs exposed much of the model’s pert derriere as they provided just minimal coverage.

Mathilde finished the look off with a Burberry bucket hat.

The bombshell did not reveal exactly where she was photographed, but in the post’s caption, she expressed affection for her dog, calling her “baby girl.”

The sultry slideshow was met with a good amount of support from Mathilde’s fans within minutes and amassed more than 165,000 likes in the first hour of going live. An additional 800 fans quickly took to the comments section to voice their positive reactions on the hottie’s fit figure and her bathing suit.

“Nothing is better than when you post your content,” one user commented.

“I want to be you babe,” a second fan added.

“You and your dog are both the cutest,” a third admirer chimed in, making sure to not ignore Mathilde’s pup.

“Very beautiful,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The babe has severed a number of sizzling looks on social media this past week. Just on March 27, Mathilde sent temperatures soaring after she posted a slideshow in which she rocked a lilac-colored thong and an undone cardigan sweater with nothing underneath, per TheInquisitr. The sexy snapshots accumulated more than 605,000 likes.