Krissy Cela Rocks Pink Sports Bra And Blue Shorts For New Sofa Workout Videos

British fitness trainer Krissy Cela showed fans how they could incorporate their sofas into their workouts via her newest Instagram video series. Dressed in a pair of blue shorts, gray socks, and a pink sports bra, Krissy started the workout with a series of step-ups. onto the comfy-looking piece of furniture. In her caption, the brunette beauty recommended doing three sets of 12 repetitions.

In the next video, Krissy moved on to doing push-ups into knee touches. She performed the pushup against the sofa and then lifted one knee up while reaching for it with the opposite arm. She repeated that on the other side before completing the next pushup.

Krissy focused on training her abs in the next video with a set of situps. For this exercise, she hooked her feet onto the bottom of the sofa as she lay face-up on a yoga mat. Then she lifted her torso toward her raised knees.

Tricep dips into toe touches came next which required her to prop herself up on the edge of the sofa with her arms. She bent her elbows to lower her body and then straightened them to complete one rep. After repeating the exercise a couple of times, raised one leg and then extended the opposite arm toward it. After alternating this exercise on both sides, Krissy performed another tricep dip.

Split squats came next. For this exercise, Krissy rested her foot behind her on the sofa and bent her front knee until her thigh was parallel to the floor. She repeated the exercise on the other side before completing a set of deep squats.

The post has been liked over 8,000 times as of this writing. In the comments section, some fans raved over the at-home workout demonstration.

“@krissycela love this!! Such a good idea for a home workout,” one fan wrote before adding applause and heart emoji to their comment.

One fan implied that they were so impressed by Krissy that they sometimes forget that she’s human.

“The bottom of your socks are the only thing reminding me you are human,” they wrote. “Always perfect!”

And a third supporter thanked Krissy for helping them cope with quarantine with her home workout videos.

“Thank you!! These sofa workouts are my fave while I am quarantined in NYC,” they wrote. “I’ve tried other workouts but keep coming back to your first sofa one!! Thank you for making another!!!”