WWE News: Controversial Former Superstar Reveals He Is Considering Returning To Wrestling

Former WWE and Impact Wrestling superstar Tyrus — otherwise known as Brodus Clay — recently appeared on Wrestling with History to discuss a variety of topics pertaining to the squared circle, the current coronavirus pandemic, and politics. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the FOX News contributor also expressed a desire to return to the ring, revealing that he isn’t retired yet, despite focusing on other ventures at the moment.

When he was asked about making an in-ring comeback, Tyrus said that he’s been considering a return to the squared circle, though he doesn’t know which company he wants to wrestle for yet, given the strong variety of popular promotions out there at the moment.

“I’m still a wrestler. I don’t consider myself anything else. Even though I’m doing very well with those other things, I’m still thinking ‘well, do I want to go ride with Matt Hardy and put hands on Cody? Do I want to go back to WWE? Do I want to go to NWA just so I can cut a promo on that set?…I’m definitely not done…one last ride, I have maybe a year left and then retire, leave my boots in the ring and let somebody else do it.”

Of course, it remains to be seen if any of the major companies would risk hiring Tyrus, considering that it could result in some negative publicity. As The Inquisitr previously reported, FOX Nation contributor Britt McHenry filed a harassment lawsuit against the former WWE superstar last year after he allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to her.

During the interview, the wrestler-turned-political commentator also shared his opinions on today’s wrestling product. He believes that companies are more concerned about the overall show than they are about the wrestlers, which concerns him as performers have become “replaceable” due to the pressure of the Internet and other factors.

The former WWE superstar also praised Dusty Rhodes, hailing him as the mastermind behind the Brodus Clay gimmick which made him a popular superstar in WWE. He said that the legendary wrestler and promoter always supported him, as did Road Dogg and Bill DeMott.

According to Tyrus, Rhodes also used to make him dance while they were working on his “Funkasaurus” gimmick, which saw him dance his way to the ring, while being accompanied by two female superstars. The former superstar said that he hated dancing, but Rhodes kept making him do it until he no longer found it so uncomfortable.