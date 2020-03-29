‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Stuns In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Olivia Brower flaunted her curvaceous figure in a skimpy bikini in her latest Instagram share. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Editionmodel dazzled her 351,000 followers with the sizzling snap on Saturday.

Olivia posed against a textured white wall in the latest addition to her most recent social media appearance. She stood square in front of the camera, staring at it with a sultry gaze with her head cocked slightly to the side. In the caption of her post, she gave a shoutout to Vitamin A Swim, one of her favorite swimwear lines that is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary of being in business. Naturally, she was clad in a sexy two-piece from the California-based brand that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The brunette beauty stunned in the revealing black bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It boasted a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience. A dainty silver ring detail fell right in the middle of her chest, drawing further attention to the busty display.

Olivia also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that took her barely-there ensemble to the next level. The swimwear hugged her curves in all of the right ways and teased a glimpse of her sculpted thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. The piece also featured the same ring detail on its waistband, which sat high up on the babe’s hips to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist.

The bikini babe kept her look simple and accessorized with nothing more than a pair of gold hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. Her light brown tresses were worn down and spilled in front of her shoulder in a messy fashion. As for her glam, Olivia opted for a minimal makeup look that included a pink lipstick, light red blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and piercing blue eyes pop.

Unsurprisingly, the model’s latest skin-baring display proved to be a huge hit with her fans. The snap racked up over 22,000 likes during its first day on Instagram, and nearly 300 comments with compliments for Oliva’s jaw-dropping look.

“Absolutely stunning,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Olivia a “goddess.”

“That bikini really compliments your figure, and vice versa,” a third follower remarked.

“There aren’t enough stars in the sky to show you how much you brighten up my day,” commented a fourth admirer.

Olivia is far from shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload from the model saw her enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in an asymmetrical silver one-piece. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 18,000 likes.