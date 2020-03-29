Kaley Cuoco Rocks Skintight Black Leggings And Does A HIIT Workout While Surrounded By Her Dogs

Dumpy the chihuahua made an appearance in Kaley's video.

Kaley Cuoco showed off her sporty style for a sweat session that included a few furry and affectionate obstacles. As The Big Bang Theory star was working out, she had to keep dodging her adorable rescue dogs.

On Sunday, the athletic 34-year-old actress took to Instagram to share an entertaining exercise video with her 5.9 million followers. For her indoor workout, Kaley rocked a pair of black skintight leggings with an over-sized, white-and-black striped shirt. The baggy garment looked a lot like one of the nightshirts that Kaley is so fond of. It had long sleeves and a curved hem that hit Kaley mid-thigh. It also had an extremely large neck opening that showed off the black spaghetti straps of the tighter top that she was wearing underneath it.

Kaley had her blond hair pulled up in a high topknot, and she was barefoot. She performed her workout on a yellow mat that she had placed on the hardwood floor of her new dream home. In the caption of her post, she revealed that she was doing a HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workout that she had discovered on YouTube. However, because she had sped up her Instagram video, it was difficult to tell which exercises she was performing.

As Kaley worked out, her dogs occasionally came to check on her. Her first rescue dog, a pit bull named Norman, stood in front of her mat and stared at her for quite some time. After he left, Shirley the pit bull sat down on the other side of the mat for a bit. The two dogs kept coming back, and Shirley even decided to sit on Kaley’s mat in what was likely a valiant effort to get her attention.

Later on in the video, Dumpy the chihuahua stopped by to see what was going on. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley was fostering the adorable senior dog, but she got so emotionally attached to him that she decided to adopt him herself. Kaley’s cute fuzzy terrier, Ruby, also made an appearance in the video. She took advantage of Kaley lying on the ground and went for her face at one point.

Over the span of an hour, Kaley’s video earned over 25,000 likes. While she was the one doing all the work, her dogs got a lot of love from her Instagram followers.

“The dogs are making me laugh in this video,” read one response to her post.

“Dog obstacles for added intensity,” another fan wrote.

“I love that pretty much all dogs assume if you’re moving around or on the ground that you are trying to involve them in the action. My poodle sees my yoga mat and is like, Heck yes! Let’s do it!” read a third comment.

“Watched that 3 times just to watch the dogs,” a fourth admirer remarked.