British Police Break Up A Karaoke Party With 25 Adults And Children, Despite Coronavirus Lockdown

'It is clear people are still having complete disregard for the Government advice and rules,' the Derbyshire police said.

Police in Derbyshire, England say they were “shocked” after breaking up a karaoke party with at least 25 people, adults and children, were present, in spite of the country’s stay-at-home orders to stem the advance of the coronavirus pandemic, Yahoo News U.K. reports.

The United Kingdom, like many other countries, is enforcing a strict lockdown, only allowing residents to go outside of their homes for short periods of time, and only for absolute necessities such as food and medicine, or for work for essential employees. Of course, those rules haven’t prevented some scofflaws from flouting them, as police in Normanton, Derby found out Saturday night.

In a tweet, Derbyshire police say they were called to an address in the Derby suburbs at about 10:00 p.m. Inside, they found a karaoke party in full swing, complete with a table laid out with a buffet of snacks and drinks.

Group 1 Officers have just attended an address in absolute shock to find 25 adults and children having a massive party with speakers and karaoke. Everyone dispersed and hosts dealt with. It is clear people are still having complete disregard for the Government advice and rules. pic.twitter.com/g3GFGhFN6e — Derby West Response (@DerWestResponse) March 29, 2020

As can be seen in the tweet above, officers gave everyone a stern talking-to but did not take any further action.

In fact, the amount of action British police can take in order to enforce coronavirus lockdown rules may not amount to much, according to a weekend report in The Guardian.

On Thursday, the U.K.’s government passed emergency legislation that allows police to issue a fine of £60 (about $74.71) on the spot, or even to make arrests, for violating the country’s lockdown laws.

But when it comes to teenagers, police say they’re stymied. Authorities say that they’ve attempted to break up groups of two or more teens, only to be refused, only to have the teens refuse, and end up in the back of a squad car for it.

“We’ve got to take them home, but when we take them home, why can’t we fine their parents? Otherwise, what’s the deterrent?,” asks Ken Marsh, the head of the Metropolitan Police Federation. He suggests that the parents of these teens should themselves be forced to pay a fine.

Absent real enforcement powers, police in some British jurisdictions are turning to a much older tool to enforce good behavior: public shaming.

Derbyshire police, for example, recently released drone footage of scofflaws checking out a natural area when they should have been at home.

Despite posts yesterday highlighting issues of people still visiting the #PeakDistrict despite government guidance, the message is still not getting through. @DerPolDroneUnit have been out at beauty spots across the county, and this footage was captured at #CurbarEdge last night. pic.twitter.com/soxWvMl0ls — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) March 26, 2020

However, some authorities in Britain aren’t on board with the idea of using public shame as a way of upholding the law. For example, Former justice secretary David Gauke called the release of the drone footage “badly misguided.”